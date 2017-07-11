- Above, the Bella Twins are on a road trip and made it to their destination in California. The two enjoyed some wine and Nikki talked about how they've bonded on the trip.

- Rusev took notice of what's going on with the WWE Universal Championship picture on Raw and he is none too pleased about Superstars that lose (Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns) are still receiving potential title shots. On SmackDown, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be facing Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match at Battleground on July 23.

#RAW IS LIKE #SmackDownLIVE Another handout to another AMERICAN. Loose and you get World Title Opportunity. #NeverGiveUp being American — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 11, 2017

