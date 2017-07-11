- Above is the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
- We noted before that Tye Dillinger invited WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to SmackDown for a title match. As seen below, Miz responded to Dillinger with a diss today:
Crafty win @mikethemiz ... now how about you swing by #SDLive sometime soon? #GBOF— Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 10, 2017
Why so I can watch you perform in the opening dark match? #ICTitleComebackTour https://t.co/UcDDlTKmiX— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017
