- Above is the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which organization would they rather join - Titus Worldwide or The Miztourage. As of this writing, 65% voted for Titus Worldwide.

- We noted before that Tye Dillinger invited WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to SmackDown for a title match. As seen below, Miz responded to Dillinger with a diss today:

Crafty win @mikethemiz ... now how about you swing by #SDLive sometime soon? #GBOF — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 10, 2017

Why so I can watch you perform in the opening dark match? #ICTitleComebackTour https://t.co/UcDDlTKmiX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017

