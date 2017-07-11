Zak Bevis, the real-life brother of WWE superstar Paige, noted on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning that he's "very worried" about his sister.

"I've got too say I'm very worried about my sister," Bevis wrote (sic). "Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she's with a control freak who think he's a tough guy cause he's beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks.."

News broke on Monday that Alberto El Patron was detained by police at the Orlando International Airport on Sunday following a domestic incident. Paige claimed the incident was not between herself and Alberto but rather with an angry fan that allegedly threw a drink on the GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion. Audio of the incident revealed Alberto telling someone to "call the cops" and Paige crying. A witness claimed the wrestling couple were arguing at a restaurant in the airport.

See Also Alberto El Patron Says Paige Assaulted Him In Audio From Weekend Airport Incident

"I love my sister she will end up like Whitney Houston or Amy Winehouse," Zak wrote on Facebook. "....please share this,,I want the world to know that i care about my lil sister.....everyone keep an eye on her ...you'll be argry at me but I love you, I'm writing this on behalf of all the Knights."

Zak also noted that their father, Ricky Knight, will weigh in later, noting, "Thanks for all the messages. Yes this is very hard to do. Ricky Knight is the head of this family and will have his say later."

Knight has been an outspoken critic of Paige's relationship with El Patron, something that has even boiled over into a wrestling match between them.

John Kilminster, Shane Bridges and @CallumW1995 contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.