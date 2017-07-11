Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX with more hype for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view.

It's worth noting that WWE still does not have a full SmackDown preview up as of 11:20am EST but they did post the following teaser on a potential rematch for Owens tonight:

What will be the fallout of AJ Styles capturing the United States Title? Friday night, AJ Styles sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe when he defeated Kevin Owens to become United States Champion during a WWE Live Event at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The Phenomenal One captured the Independence Day Battle Royal on this past Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE, earning a title opportunity against Owens at WWE Battleground, but apparently couldn't wait to get his hands on The Prizefighter. In the wake of this stunning turn of events, what will be the fallout on SmackDown LIVE and at WWE Battleground? There is no doubt that Owens will return to Team Blue thirsty for retribution, but will we see a rematch between Styles and The New Face of America this week on the blue brand? Or will we have to wait until the July 23 pay-per-view?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.