- In the video above, Bobby Lashley discusses GFW touring again with live events in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in early August. GFW will present a live event on Friday, August 4th in Long Island, NY (tickets), August 5th in Staten Island, NY (tickets), and on August 6th in Bridgeport, CT (tickets). As of this writing, GFW doesn't have the events listed on the "Live Events" section of their official site.

- GFW was teasing the next inductee into their Hall of Fame at the Slammiversary pay-per-view earlier this month, but an announcement was never made. We have confirmed that the next GFW Hall of Fame inductees and the new Championship belts will be revealed on the live GFW Impact episode on August 17th in Orlando.

- Lucha Underground star Taya Valkyrie was asked over the weekend on Twitter if fans will ever see her on Impact. She tagged Jeff and Karen Jarrett and replied, "hopefully", and noted that she wanted matches with Diamante, Sienna, Rosemary and Laurel Van Ness as seen below:

