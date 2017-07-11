- In the video above, Bobby Lashley discusses GFW touring again with live events in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in early August. GFW will present a live event on Friday, August 4th in Long Island, NY (tickets), August 5th in Staten Island, NY (tickets), and on August 6th in Bridgeport, CT (tickets). As of this writing, GFW doesn't have the events listed on the "Live Events" section of their official site.
- Lucha Underground star Taya Valkyrie was asked over the weekend on Twitter if fans will ever see her on Impact. She tagged Jeff and Karen Jarrett and replied, "hopefully", and noted that she wanted matches with Diamante, Sienna, Rosemary and Laurel Van Ness as seen below:
@karenjarrett @RealJeffJarrett ??? ?????? hopefully. I want a shot at @DiamanteLAX @WeAreRosemary @Sienna @ImpactLVN https://t.co/phhsIhmeYm— Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 8, 2017
