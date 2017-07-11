- Above is the first episode of Bella Appétit - the new food & drink show from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- Randy Orton will not be appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown as he's in Thailand filming the "Changeland" movie with Breckin Meyer and Seth Green, who is also writing and directing the movie. Orton is not scheduled for any WWE events until the WWE Battleground go-home edition of SmackDown on July 18th. Orton will be back to working a regular schedule after his Punjabi Prison match with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Battleground on July 23rd. Orton posted the following updates from Thailand today:
a little workout and play time with my baby @kim.orton01 before I start filming @changelandmovie with @sethgreen in beautiful Thailand
#thailand @changelandmovie @sethgreen @breckinmeyer @kim.orton01
