- Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will begin a four-city international press tour today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to promote their August 26 superfight on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will begin at 4:00 PM ET and we've included live streaming video above. We'll be following the tour all week as tomorrow Mayweather and McGregor will be in Toronto, followed by a stop in New York on Thursday and London on Friday.

- Gegard Mousasi has signed a multi-fight agreement with Bellator MMA after the UFC waived the matching period on his previous contract, according to MMAJunkie. Mousasi (42-6-2) is riding a five-fight winning streak, with his last victory coming over Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in April. The UFC was reportedly unwilling to meet his salary demands, so he walked even though his preference was to re-sign with the promotion.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Gegard to the growing Bellator family," Bellator President Scott Coker said in a statement. "He's one of the most well-rounded fighters in all of MMA and can compete in multiple divisions, so that really opens up some exciting matchmaking opportunities for us and for the fans. We're looking forward to having him compete on Spike very soon."

- Frank Mir confirmed on Twitter that he's been granted his release from the UFC. Mir has been serving a two-year suspension handed down from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USDA) following his March 2016 fight against Mark Hunt. Mir has maintained his innocence and had been campaigning for his release, according to MMAJunkie. While Mir's suspension with the USADA doesn't expire until March 2018, he's free to compete in organizations that do not adhere to the USADA's oversight.

@KOllomani and Bryan Brennan contributed to this article.