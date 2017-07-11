- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Houston.

- There will be a Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions to introduce all 32 competitors on Facebook Live this Thursday. We will have coverage of the event here on the site. The tournament will tape this coming Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University and we will have spoilers from the tapings. WWE announced the following on Thursday's Facebook event:

Watch the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions this Thursday on Facebook Live The WWE Universe can get its first look at the likes of Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Jazzy Gabert, Rhea Ripley and all 32 Mae Young Classic competitors when they take part in the Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions. Watch this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at Facebook.com/WWE to see who will take part in this historic tournament! The Mae Young Classic begins Monday, Aug. 28, when the first four episodes will be available on demand, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network. And be sure to tune into WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 20, immediately following WWE SummerSlam, for Mae Young Classic: Bracketology, a special look at the inaugural 32-woman tournament.

- Luke Gallows met up with WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson for lunch today at southern staple The Waffle House, as seen in the Twitter photo below. Gallows wrote on Facebook about the meet-up, "Ever goto lunch with a guy you love & discuss #TagTeamRoyalty ? I did today, it was #Hooted & #2Sweet #RockNRollExpress Robert Gibson"

