Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from WWE Great Balls of Fire, drew 3.009 million viewers. This is up 6% from last week's 2.839 million viewers. This week's show also featured Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in the main event, an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer premiere.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.049 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.074 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.905 million viewers.

The MLB Home Run Derby dominated cable with more than 8 million viewers. RAW was #4 in viewership for the night, behind the Derby, the Derby Prelude and the MLB Celebrity Softball game. RAW was #6 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the Derby, the Celebrity Softball game, Love & Hip-Hop, the Derby Prelude and Basketball Wives.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers

June 12th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

June 19th Episode: 3.102 million viewers

June 26th Episode: 2.976 million viewers

July 3rd Episode: 2.839 million viewers

July 10th Episode: 3.009 million viewers

July 17th Episode:

