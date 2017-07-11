Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from WWE Great Balls of Fire, drew 3.009 million viewers. This is up 6% from last week's 2.839 million viewers. This week's show also featured Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in the main event, an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer premiere.
The MLB Home Run Derby dominated cable with more than 8 million viewers. RAW was #4 in viewership for the night, behind the Derby, the Derby Prelude and the MLB Celebrity Softball game. RAW was #6 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the Derby, the Celebrity Softball game, Love & Hip-Hop, the Derby Prelude and Basketball Wives.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers
May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers
May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers
May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer
May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers
May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers
June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers
June 12th Episode: 2.542 million viewers
June 19th Episode: 3.102 million viewers
June 26th Episode: 2.976 million viewers
July 3rd Episode: 2.839 million viewers
July 10th Episode: 3.009 million viewers
July 17th Episode:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.