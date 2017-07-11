- As seen on last week's GFW Impact, it appeared GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron may have joined The LAX with Konnan, Homicide, Impact Tag Team Champions Ortiz & Santana and Diamante. GFW posted this video looking at what happened as they prepare for this week's show with the fallout.

- GFW has announced former ROH star ACH vs. Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup tournament match for this Thursday's show. Everett will be representing the X Division while ACH is representing Chicago's AAW promotion.

- As noted, GFW held a ceremony to remember the victims of the 2016 Pulse Night Club terror attack in Orlando before last Monday's Impact tapings at Universal Studios. GFW tweeted this video of MyNews13's coverage of the tribute:

Thank you @MyNews13 for being with us as we remember the victims of last years tragedy in Orlando. #OrlandoStrong #StopTheViolence pic.twitter.com/IQmAsJbAZt — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.