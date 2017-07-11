- Matt Hardy continues to tease reverting to his "Broken" ways. He tweeted the video above this evening and wrote, "The CELESTIAL VOICES have told me that change is coming."

- The Times of India recently interviewed Jinder Mahal , who discussed WWE possibly touring in India again. During the interview, he said he hopes to be WWE Champion when that tour happens.

"I know that I will be the WWE champion when the moment comes (WWE touring India) and I want to be in India with my people as champion," Mahal said. "I want to speak to my people in my language of Punjabi and it is not only me, all the WWE superstars are very excited to come back to India because the fans in India are very passionate and they showed their love and support the last time WWE was in India and the superstars can't wait to for their next visit to the country."

- Major League Wrestling announced that they will head to Orlando for MLW: One-Shot, a special one-time only live pro wrestling event on Thursday night, October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub. Wale, who officiated the rap battle on last week's SmackDown, will serve as a co-executive producer for MLW: One-Shot. Below are details:

MLW RETURNS TO THE RING WITH MLW: ONE-SHOT ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5TH IN ORLANDO ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is coming home to Orlando with MLW: One-Shot, a special one-time only live pro wrestling event on Thursday night October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub. Tickets to MLW: One-Shot go on sale next Friday July 21st at 10am ET at http://www.MLW.com and TicketingKing.com. Court Bauer will team-up with regular collaborator Wale, who will serve as a co-executive producer for MLW: One-Shot. "MLW: One-Shot is a celebration of a generation of wrestlers who are actively redefining and reviving the sport. It is our privilege to collaborate with some of the best in the game and bring them to you live in our hometown of Orlando," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. MLW: One-Shot follows-up on the success of the MLW Radio Network and the annual MLW WaleMania shows WrestleMania weekend. More details about the card and how to see MLW: One-Shot will be available in the days ahead at www.MLW.com. MLW: One-Shot is an all ages event. After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more. Ticket prices range from $15 - $45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10am ET next Friday, July 21st at MLW.com and TicketingKing.com. Tickets are subject to applicable service charges. GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando. Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue's lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT. For more information on the event, visit: MLW.com.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.