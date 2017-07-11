Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week's Independence Day Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title. We also see footage of AJ Styles winning the title from Kevin Owens at Friday's Madison Square Garden live event. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.

- We're live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and out he comes to a pop.

Fans chant AJ's name as he enters the ring. AJ says it looks like Battleground came a little early at MSG. Styles jokes that Kevin Owens' face looks like a monkey's butt. He says this isn't about Owens, this is about the United States Title that is around his waist and what it will represent. He goes on and mentions how it's time to bring back the Open Challenges, inviting someone from the back to come prove him wrong. AJ announces that his own Open Challenge is kicking off right now. Fans chant USA as AJ waits for someone to answer the challenge. The music finally hits and out comes John Cena to a pop.

