As noted, Paige's brother, Zak, took to Facebook earlier today to express his concern with Paige following her recent incident with fiancee Alberto El Patron at an Orlando airport this past weekend.

"I've got too say I'm very worried about my sister," Bevis wrote (sic). "Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she's with a control freak who think he's a tough guy cause he's beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks.."

Paige's half-brother, Roy, also expressed concern over Paige's well-being. He posted several comments on his Facebook page alleging that his family has photos of beatings that Paige has suffered from Alberto over the past six months. He wrote (sic):

"We got pics from the last 6 months bro of her beating I'm glad she's finally sticking up for yourself..the reason there fighting yesterday is cause my uncle on his last legs in hospital and he wished him dead "She needs to get away not that simple tho. "Well now its out there ,the answer to all your questions I keep getting asked is there ,my sis won't be going WWE cause he won't let her ,he trying get her the sack by keep running on about them,,so many people in the wrestling world hate him but are scared to say it…why ????"

