Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Talking Smack exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following 205 Live at around 10:45pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Renee Young and Shane McMahon welcome us to tonight's show and jump right into Shane's tan and he getting it from surfing. They preview the upcoming the Punjabi Prison match for a moment.

The Usos join the show.

Shane gave props for last week's rap battle. Renee and Shane thought they won, despite the controversial DQ. They switch to tonight's match and The Usos say New Day cheats because it's always 3 on 2. Shane says they can't overcome the numbers game? Jey says they've been overcoming things their whole career and they are on fire out in the ring. Renee wants more rap battles, Usos are fine with that. Renee and Shane start asking weird questions that The Usos have to stumble through. Shane asks what their shirts mean. Renee mentions Jimmy's wedding ring and how nice it is and asks what they think about Naomi as champion. Jey says she has the division on lock and is digging the glowing title. Usos head out!

Shane and Renee talks about Corbin and Nakamura's brawl from earlier tonight. Shane says Nakamura has to be watch of Corbin's power, and he need to use his unpredictable angles to fight him off.

Sami Zayn joins the show.

Sami comes on with a ice pack, they ask how he's feeling after taking a vase to the back of the head. He says he still doesn't feel great and is a little hot from getting attacked. Shane unintentionally bothers Zayn with pointing out that Maria got a good zinger in after the attack. He tried to explain his actions and he wasn't trying to interrupt their love fest from two weeks ago. WWE shows footage from last week when Zayn knocked over some things and again interrupted Mike and Maria Kanellis. Zayn says it's great that they are in love, but he's trying to do his thing, as well. Zayn says he's going to "Love" whooping Mike's ass after tonight's attack. Renee asks about Mike's name, Zayn says he doesn't care about any of that, it's more about them coming after him continuously. Zayn heads out!

Renee previews the Women's 5-Way Elimination Match with the winner taking on SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi.

John Cena joins the show.

Cena says he's glad to back and they talk about him being very busy as of late. Topic switches to the Flag Match, Cena talks about it and how you have to grab your flag and wave it around to win the match. Cena mentions how there's some pressure on him to get to his flag and win the match and if he doesn't, he should probably get out of town. Cena doesn't want to the the U.S. down. Renee brings up the "Let's go Cena/Cena sucks!" chants and Cena acted like he had no idea what the crowd was saying this whole time. Cena starts making faces as Renee tries to ask questions, but she just cracks up laughing. Cena says he's happy to be back, but he's also glad to take outside opportunities because it reflects well on the company and make WWE that much bigger. Cena talks about how he flew in last night from Sydney, Australia to be on tonight's show. He says he's excited what's on the horizon, but his heart and family is always in the WWE. Cena gives a super serious promo about not losing at Battleground, suddenly needs something to drink, and does a spit take. Says there's something a little excited in Shane's mug, Shane says there's not, Cena goes invisible (exits the show), and we're out!

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.