- As noted, next week's RAW from Nashville will feature General Manager Kurt Angle appearing with his mystery guest, who he says he loves, as Angle reveals the troublesome news that has been haunting him during the storyline with Corey Graves. Angle says the reveal could cost him his family and his job with WWE. Above is a new teaser for the big reveal.

- The official theme song for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia is "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature the end of the Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali feud as the two do battle in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Below is Ali's response to Gulak's promo on tonight's show:

2 out of 3 falls match next week Drew? Gotchya. Two 450's coming right up. @WWE205Live https://t.co/IgiuaOXI1x — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 12, 2017

