- The Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at WWE Battleground will see Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Lana going at it to earn a SummerSlam match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. In the Fallout video above, Dasha Fuentes asks Charlotte about the bond forming between Lana and Tamina, and how knowing they're in the Fatal 5 Way. Charlotte says she's not worried about their bond as no one has a better bond than she and best friend Becky.

Flair says Lana being in the match is a different dynamic and while Lana is a vindictive opportunist, Charlotte is The Queen and she came to SmackDown to represent a brand, to be the best and become the first female Triple Crown winner.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar turns 40 years old today while Sami Zayn turns 33 and Shane Helms turns 43.

- As noted, new WWE Producer Tyson Kidd was celebrating his 37th birthday while working backstage at last night's SmackDown in San Antonio, which is the same city he last wrestled in. Kidd suffered a neck injury almost two years ago during a pre-RAW dark match in San Antonio. He tweeted the following thanks to fans for the birthday wishes and commented on his return to the city:

Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes ??

This go round in San Antonio was a lot better than the last ?? #OnTop ?????? — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 12, 2017

