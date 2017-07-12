Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Aleister Black defeated Bobby Fish. Fish was introduced as making his NXT debut and got a nice pop. Good match. Bobby worked Aleister over with a lot of holds. Aleister hits a knee, but Bobby gives him a suplex into the corner. Bobby tries to trash talk but gets killed with kicks. Aleister lays him out, then uses his foot to lift Fish up and nails the Black Mass for the win. After the match, Aleister nods to Bobby in respect and Fish gets a nice reception from the crowd

* The Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles. This was a big man fight. Heavy Machinery is over huge. Tucker gets the hot tag to Otis, who runs wild and overhead suplexes one of the AoP. They set up for their finishing move, when Tucker gets cut off with a big boot, and the Authors hit the Last Chapter on Otis for the win. As they celebrated, SAnitY's music hits, and they walk out, sans Eric Young. Pages from Paul Ellering's book fall from the ceiling on to SAnitY as they stare down the Authors

* Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain to become #1 contender for the NXT Title. Killian gets busted open from the nose early on. Good back and forth match. McIntyre hits an awesome powerbomb on Killian for a near fall. Dain hits a running senton and a mid-rope splash for 2. Drew hits the Future Shock DDT but Dain kicks out at 1. McIntyre nails the running boot, but Dain leans up, so Drew nails it again while Dain is on his knees for the pin

* Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot. Really good match. Crowd is split. Series of near falls to start ending with the standoff and a handshake. Cool spot where Ember had Ruby in a modified torture rack over her legs, but Ruby flipped off her legs into a pin attempt. Ruby with a seated senton off the top rope for a near fall. Ruby hits a forearm on Ember as she's up top for the Eclipse, then hits a top rope frankensteiner for another near fall. Ember nails a dropkick, then her cartwheel flip into a forearm, and the Eclipse to pick up the win. As Ember goes up the ramp, she mouths "I'm ready for Asuka" to the camera

* A video package airs of Tommaso Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano. Johnny comes out to the DIY tron and music to a big pop. Johnny says he's missed this and the reaction is irreplaceable. He says we all saw what happened in Chicago, and we never saw it coming just like him. He never thought the guy he'd take a bullet for would pull the trigger on him. He's asked why and he'll never understand, but he's not here to dwell on the past, he's here to look to the future. He's standing right here and needs to get back to what he loves to do, being here competing. He needs to be at Takeover: Brooklyn. He needs to be Johnny Gargano, more importantly, he needs to be Johnny Wrestling again

Note: some of these matches may not air tonight.

