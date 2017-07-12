Finn Balor did an interview on Sports Illustrated Now prior to beating Karl Anderson in under two minutes at last Friday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the interview, he was asked about the chance of The Bullet Club reforming in WWE.

"You know, for us as a group, especially myself and Karl, you know, two of the original members, that was you know, very, it was very much like a moment in time," said Balor. "You know, to kind of like reform that now would be kind of like regressing like in our careers, maybe, so to speak. Maybe going forward in the future that could be a possibility but right now I think we're both, you know, pretty happy doing our own thing."

As noted, Balor went to beat Anderson in under two minutes at Madison Square Garden. Luke Gallows was at ringside.

In the same Sports Illustrated Now interview, Balor was asked about IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada being backstage at RAW and SmackDown and whether or not Balor could see him in a WWE ring.

"I don't know about anytime soon. Possibly, you know, in the distant future," said Balor. "I'm sure, you know, as you say, anything can happen. And nobody thought Finn Balor would be in the WWE. Here I am."

"True, Okada was backstage at RAW. He was backstage at SmackDown but it's because he has a lot of friends there," said Balor. "Myself, Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura, I think he was just visiting friends so I wouldn't read too much into that."

We've got Balor's complete interview with Sports Illustrated Now embedded in the video above. You can also watch it by clicking here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated Now with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.