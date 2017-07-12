- We reported on Tuesday that Braun Strowman is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins at this Saturday's RAW live event in Huntington, WV. Strowman is also advertised for Monday's RAW in Nashville, TN.
- The pre-sale for the post-Survivor Series episodes of RAW and SmackDown on November 20th and 21st, respectively, is underway. You can purchase tickets at this link using code HOUSTON. As noted, both RAW and SmackDown - as well as NXT Takeover on November 18th and The Survivor Series on the 19th - will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
