- We reported on Tuesday that Braun Strowman is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins at this Saturday's RAW live event in Huntington, WV. Strowman is also advertised for Monday's RAW in Nashville, TN.

- Dave Meltzer noted on Sunday's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE stopped using pyro for ring entrances both as a cost cutting measure, and because they they no longer feel the need to.

- The pre-sale for the post-Survivor Series episodes of RAW and SmackDown on November 20th and 21st, respectively, is underway. You can purchase tickets at this link using code HOUSTON. As noted, both RAW and SmackDown - as well as NXT Takeover on November 18th and The Survivor Series on the 19th - will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

