- Former UFC bantamweight Shayna Baszler, who embarked on a pro wrestling career in 2015, has been added to the Mae Young Classic, according to Squared Circle Sirens. Former TNA stars Santana Garrett, Marti Bell, Lei'D Tapa and Barbi Hayden have also been added, as have Ayesha Ray, Jessica James, Miranda, Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez and Nicole Savoy. As noted, a Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions to introduce all 32 competitors will take place on Facebook Live this Thursday, while the tournament will be taped this Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University. We will have full coverage all three nights.

WWE will host a SmackDown live event at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, HI on Wednesday, September 13th. The pre-sale starts this Thursday, you can purchase tickets at this link with pre-sale code

- There has been some reports stating that Brock Lesnar has been added to the SmackDown live event in Honolulu based on an image that someone has been submitting to websites, including ours. It appears as if the image is Photoshopped, as WWE does not have Lesnar listed for the event, and a post from the arena last night also makes no mention of Lesnar, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.