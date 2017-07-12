- Above is the G1 Climax 27 Finals from 2016 between Kenny Omega and Hirooki Goto. Omega was able to win the match and the tournament, which then gave him an opportunity to face IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in January of this year.

NJPW has opened their official G1 Climax 27 website. The site includes the full schedule, wrestlers involved, and much more. NJPW's biggest tournament of the year will begin on July 17, which can be seen for free on NJPW World. The entire tournament will be shown on the streaming service (which is about $9 to sign-up) with the finals occurring on August 13. You can see the participants and which block they're in by clicking here

- NJPW Announcer Kevin Kelly said via his Twitter that he would be no longer announcing for Ring of Honor. Kelly spent seven years with the company and will now focus on providing English commentary (along with Don Callis) for NJPW.

To focus on @njpw1972 as well as new opportunities, I will no longer announce for @ringofhonor. Thanks to all whom made last 7 yrs so fun! — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) July 12, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.