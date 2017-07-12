- Above, Xavier Woods continued his chase for the U.S. Championship, which is currently held by Dean Ambrose. In this episode, he takes on Rusev. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has 1.1 million subscribers.

- As noted, yesterday kicked off Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather's press tour for their upcoming boxing match on August 26. Triple H sent out an open invite for both stars to come to Raw and talk things out on "live microphones." Mayweather took on (and defeated) Big Show in a No DQ Match at WrestleMania XXIV. McGregor has flirted with the idea of appearing on WWE (while also taking shots at some of the WWE Superstars), but has yet to make one with the company.

