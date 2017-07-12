Following his recent domestic dispute with Paige at the Orlando International Airport this past Sunday, GFW announced that they have suspended GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron.

Below is their full statement:

Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.

As noted, Jeff Jarrett will be participating in a media conference call, which we will be a part of. We will have more updates soon.

To provide a clear timeline of events, El Patron was detained by police at the Orlando International Airport last Sunday. The Orlando Police department issued a statement that said the reigning GFW World Heavyweight Champion was detained at about 3 p.m. Sunday following a domestic battery incident. He later missed a scheduled independent booking in Texas on Sunday night.

TMZ reported Patron allegedly roughed up a female companion but did not mention his girlfriend Paige by name. In response, Paige tweeted this:

"WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico," tweeted Paige. "Please leave us alone. That's it."

We learned Paige's uncle Stanley is currently hospizatized through another tweet, with her suggesting this is what she was upset about at the airport on Sunday.

TMZ obtained audio from the incident where Alberto is heard telling someone, possibly Paige, to "call the cops." Paige is heard crying and yelling, "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f-ck alone. I'm trying to get away from you!"

A witness claimed El Patron and Paige were arguing and Patron told Paige he was pressing charges against her. A witness told Heavy.com that the couple were aruging on the airport tram system, with Paige screaming at El Patron that he had been doing cocaine for "two days straight" and she called him abusive. There were also claims El Patron smelled like he had been drinking alcohol.

Paige's brother, Zak Bevis, stated on Facebook that he was very worried about his sister. He also accused Alberto of domestic battery, writing, "I've got too say I'm very worried about my sister," he continued (sic). "Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she's with a control freak who think he's a tough guy cause he's beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks.."

Paige's half-brother, Roy, also expressed concern over Paige's well-being. He alleged his family has photos of beatings that Paige has suffered at the hands of Alberto El Patron over the past six months. He also stated his sister won't be returning to WWE because El Patron will not allow her to do so.

Paige's father, Ricky Knight, has promised he won't keep quiet on the situation forever, posting a new update on Wednesday.

"Want to thankyou everyone literally hundreds of you for your support over my daughter Paige," Knight wrote on Facebook. "Its truly humbling believe it will get sorted but right now I have to get back to helping my besty fight his biggest challenge once again thanks to you all."

Charles Maynard and Shane Bridges contributed to this article.