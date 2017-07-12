Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Callicutt are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast. We are joined today by legendary wrestling personality, JJ Dillon. Topics include:

- Special guest JJ Dillon's new radio show as well as some of his favorite stories from the business.

- SmackDown LIVE Review

- WWE US Title Situation

- More details on situation with Alberto El Patron and Paige

And More!

Be sure to check out JJ Dillon's new radio show, The JJ Dillon Show, on the MLW platform at MLWRadio.com. The show is co-hosted by former WWE announcer Rich Bocchini.

Dillon will be in Waterloo for July 21/22 for the Tragos/Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Weekend at the Dan Gable Museum. This will be his third year in attendance. Last year he was honored with the Lou Thesz Award presented to him personally by Lou's widow Charlie Thesz. While in Waterloo, Dillon will attend the Impact Pro Wrestling event on Friday night. Promoter Troy Peterson promotes all year throughout Iowa and the event in Waterloo on induction weekend is special and benefits the Dan Gable Museum and the Tragos/Thesz HOF.

Looking ahead, Dillon will at the 1CW event in East Stroudsburg, PA on Friday, August 11th. The morning of Saturday August 12th, he will be at Bud Carson's table at Icons of Wrestling at 2300 Arena in Philly, and finally in Allentown for Bud Carson at his Pro Wrestling World store at Merchants Square Mall on Sunday the 13th from 12-2PM for a signing.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.