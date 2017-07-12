- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Kurt Angle's pre-order bonus trailer for WWE 2K18, which will be out on October 17, 2017. Seth Rollins will be on the cover of this year's game.

- WWE announced two more competitors for the upcoming Mae Young Classic: Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond. Ray is well known Scottish star in the UK and Raymond is a 6-foot tall British bodybuilder who has wrestled for various promotions around the world. WWE will be holding a Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions to reveal all 32 participants tomorrow at 6:30pm ET on their Facebook page and on YouTube.

- Stephanie McMahon was one of the recipients for the 2017 Stuart Scott Enspire Awards. She was recognized for helping to raise funds and awareness for WWE's partners, including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Be a STAR, and the creation of Connor's Cure. At the event, she hung out with former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

