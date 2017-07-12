On the latest 'Dinner With The King' with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore, the duo go in-depth about King's departure from the WWE in 2001. They sent us these highlights:

Lawler noted that other companies have tried to lure him away from WWE. Lawler said that GFW's Jeff Jarrett contacted him when the news broke earlier this year about Lawler's reduced role in WWE.

"During that time, I did get a call from Jeff Jarrett just saying, 'Hey, we [TNA] were just wondering if you re-signed with the WWE or not?' It was one of those things that I got right back to him and said I did re-sign with them [WWE]."

Lawler noted that he thought TNA was looking to reunite Lawler and Jim Ross.

"Without a doubt, I'm sure that's what was in their minds and it was possibly in the mind of JR's as well," Lawler said.

Lawler also said that his next WWE appearance will be during the Battleground pre-show and co-hosting Talking Smack with Renee Young after the pay-per-view.

Lawler also discussed Talking Smack being completely unscripted, being left off the commentary team of WWE2K18, and why TNA needs to get rid of their six-sided ring. You can listen to the episode below:

