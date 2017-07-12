- WWE Studios' Killing Hasselhoff will be released on DVD & Digital HD on August 29th. The comedy stars David Hasselhoff as himself, Ken Jeong, Justin Bieber as the voice of K.I.T.T. Hulk Hogan was originally in the movie, which started filming in 2014, however his scenes were edited out following his racist comments scandal. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

- Will Roush, who has worked with WWE on several occasions in the past, recently posted the photo below at WWE headquarters teasing that he is possibly working on a new project with the WWE. Roush's song, Watch This, has been used as the Fastlane theme for two yours, and he recorded Tino Sabatelli's theme song G.O.A.T. and Dreams That I Have, an official bumper theme song for Raw. (Thanks to Mason Moore)

A post shared by The Evian Don (@waterwill) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

