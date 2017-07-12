WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) noted on Instagram this week that she was involved in The Mae Young Classic in some fashion, as seen in the post below.
The Mae Young Classic begins taping this Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University. We will have live spoiler coverage on both nights.
Madusa posted the following on the Classic yesterday:
Awesome day at the office !! Working hard putting things together and having a little fun at the @maeyoungclassic @wweperformctr #photo #shooting
