- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in San Antonio.
- As noted, Sasha Banks is headed to New Zealand and Australia for a WWE promotional tour this week. She recorded this video to let fans know she's on the way:
It's just a few days until @SashaBanksWWE hits NZ shores! She's ready. Are you? #WWENZ pic.twitter.com/SYj0ujzsJu— WWE New Zealand (@WWENZ) July 11, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.