- Above is a clip from this week's new episode of WWE Music Power 10 on the WWE Network featuring Lana's entrance.
- They are now using cupping therapy at the WWE Performance Center, according to this post from Kalisto. WebMD describes cupping therapy as "an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage."
Cupping for the very first time????@WWEPerformCtr #HealthyLiving pic.twitter.com/kGE7EiIHGf— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) July 11, 2017
