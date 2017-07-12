- Above is the latest edition of WWE NXT Insider with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's WWE Network episode, fallout from last week, the NXT Title scene and more. The video also features an interview with Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight as they prepare to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain on tonight's episode.
- As seen below, Samoa Joe did some special filming for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel on Tuesday in Los Angeles:
Filming in LA today at Charlie Chaplain studios on the Jim Henson soundstage where We are the World was sung... To play Video Games. pic.twitter.com/0hE1NCQu1o— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 11, 2017
This is the power of @UpUpDwnDwn ?? https://t.co/Ratm0SiDPu— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 11, 2017
