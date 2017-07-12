- Above is the latest edition of WWE NXT Insider with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's WWE Network episode, fallout from last week, the NXT Title scene and more. The video also features an interview with Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight as they prepare to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain on tonight's episode.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Hannity and America's Got Talent. SmackDown had 49,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, down from last week's 92,000 interactions and 22,000 authors. SmackDown also had 85,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 108,000 interactions and 78,000 authors.

- As seen below, Samoa Joe did some special filming for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel on Tuesday in Los Angeles:

Filming in LA today at Charlie Chaplain studios on the Jim Henson soundstage where We are the World was sung... To play Video Games. pic.twitter.com/0hE1NCQu1o — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 11, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.