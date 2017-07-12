Jeff Jarrett took part in a media conference call this afternoon, that Wrestling Inc. was a part of. As seen on RAW this past Monday, the Hardy Boyz dropped more "broken" references than usual during the show, as seen in the video above. I asked Jarrett point blank if the Hardys have acquired the gimmick.

"No they haven't," Jarrett stated.

The Hardys have been in a legal battle since leaving TNA over the "Broken" gimmick. Hardy appeared to hint last week that he was close to a settlement with Anthem, however according to Jarrett, that is not the case.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.