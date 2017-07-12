- The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press tour for their August 26, 2017 super-fight in Las Vegas continues on Wednesday with a stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET. You can watch the event in the streaming live video embedded above.

- Speaking of Mayweather vs. McGregor, the boxing super-fight will cost $99.95 to watch in high definition pay-per-view. The news was first reported by Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. There will be a standard definition feed available for $89.95. Tickets to attend the event at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26 will be available on July 24, 2017. Ringside seats will cost $10,000, according to MMAJunkie with other price points at $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000 and $7,500. There will be a limited number of "cheap seats" available for $500 a piece.

- Viewership for The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale on Friday and the UFC 213 prelims on Saturday night were the lowest numbers across the board for prime-time UFC shows in 2017, according to Dave Meltzer. The UFC 213 prelims, headlined by Aleksei Oleinik defeating Travis Browne, did 657,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1. That was good enough for the lowest audience for UFC prelims since UFC 179 in October 2014. TUF 25 Finale on Friday night, headlined by Justin Gaethje defeating Michael Johnson, did 724,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1. That's the lowest audience for a prime-time live card on the network this year.

- Interim UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces a possible six-month medical suspension following his title fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 213 last weekend. Whittaker will have to sit out a minimum of six months or receive clearance on his left knee from an orthopedic doctor if he wishes to return sooner. MMAFighting.com published the complete list released Wednesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission, noting that Curtis Blaydes (right tibia/fibula and left chest rib series), Anthony Pettis (right hand) and Travis Browne (left foot) also face similar six-month medical suspensions.

