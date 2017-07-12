As we reported earlier, I asked Jeff Jarrett on a media call today if the Hardy Boyz had acquired the "Broken" gimmick. Jarrett said that they hadn't, despite the Hardys teasing the character more than usual on RAW this past Monday night.
You can check out her tweets below:
Why you lying, @RealJeffJarrett ?— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017
We had agreement terms as of LAST WEEK. Included non-disparagement clause to the tune of 5k every time I tweet something about TNA...— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017
...but according to @RealJeffJarrett, there is nothing ? OKAY ! ?? Who's up for another run of #f--kThatOwl shirts ? They'll be up by 2mor.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017
I haven't said anything FOR WEEKS. Meanwhile, Jeff, Dutch & Ed all can't seem to be able to keep us out of their mouths. Snakes.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017
Matt Hardy also seemed to indicate on Twitter yesterday that the issues with Anthem were not completely resolved, writing:
If @EdNordholm & @RealJeffJarrett don't wrap up this situation with us shortly, it's gonna get terribly nasty. We have lots to expose.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 11, 2017
