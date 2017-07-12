As we reported earlier, I asked Jeff Jarrett on a media call today if the Hardy Boyz had acquired the "Broken" gimmick. Jarrett said that they hadn't, despite the Hardys teasing the character more than usual on RAW this past Monday night.

Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, quickly took to Twitter to blast Jarrett's claim. She said that Jarrett was lying, and that they came to terms on an agreement for the gimmick last week. She noted that the agreement included a disparagement clause where they would have to pay Anthem $5000 for anytime she tweets something about GFW.

You can check out her tweets below:

We had agreement terms as of LAST WEEK. Included non-disparagement clause to the tune of 5k every time I tweet something about TNA... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

...but according to @RealJeffJarrett, there is nothing ? OKAY ! ?? Who's up for another run of #f--kThatOwl shirts ? They'll be up by 2mor. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

I haven't said anything FOR WEEKS. Meanwhile, Jeff, Dutch & Ed all can't seem to be able to keep us out of their mouths. Snakes. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

Matt Hardy also seemed to indicate on Twitter yesterday that the issues with Anthem were not completely resolved, writing:

If @EdNordholm & @RealJeffJarrett don't wrap up this situation with us shortly, it's gonna get terribly nasty. We have lots to expose. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 11, 2017

