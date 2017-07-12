Paige once again took to Twitter to explain the domestic incident that took place this past Sunday in Orlando with fiancee Alberto El Patron. As noted, GFW today suspended El Patron for the incident after a witness leaked audio of the altercation to TMZ.

Paige admitted that she threw the drink at Alberto and that she was the one being held on battery charges because of it, not Alberto. She also lashed out at the witness who leaked the audio of the incident, calling her a "horrible, disgusting human being of lady."

Below are her full comments:

"Alberto didn't want me to say the full story because he didn't want people to know and I didn't want people to know that I threw a drink on him," she wrote. But the full story is. I had a phone call saying my uncle is in a bad way. I'm crying outside the restaurant. I go in, Alberto is hugging me. I'm a little sensitive and we start bickering about something so small. I say I'm leaving and he says something that I won't write on here but it wasn't nice and I, even though I shouldn't have done it. I threw a drink in his face because I was so angry. Again. Shouldn't have done it. It was in front of a lot of people. I walk out. He follows me a few seconds later and gets the cops and security and a crazy lady decides to leave whatever she's doing to follow us and invade our privacy in the completely low way. Only low life people would do. Anyways. It was ME who was being held for battery charges because I threw a drink on him. No. He never touched me and no I never hit him with a glass 3 times like the internet in all their glory is making out. It's completely ridiculous how one story can spiral out of control. Oh and guess what internet. He smelt like beer BECAUSE I THREW A BEER ON HIM. Nothing more. Nothing less. No one got arrested. There's no mug shots. There's no charges. Nothing. The horrible, disgusting human being of lady decided she wanted to make money out of our misfortune. I wish, WISH people would give us the privacy we deserve. I know we won't get it. But I WISH that would happen."

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

That's all I will say about the airport situation. Again. Thanks for the privacy at this time. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.