WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri asked Jeff Jarrett today on a media conference call if Alberto El Patron is still GFW World Heavyweight Champion in light of his recent suspension from the company.

"The decisions obviously... again I want to be as transparent because it's the world we live in. I'm totally on board with this," said Jarrett. "I've got five kids and, you know, communication is the key to any relationship whether it's personal or business or whatever. So to communicate with you folks who are taking the time out of your day to jump on this call. It's an ongoing investigation -- sounds so legal but it goes a lot further than legal."

As previously noted, Global Force Wrestling announced earlier on Wednesday that they have suspended Alberto El Patron indefinitely until the investigation on the incident that took place last Sunday at the Orlando International Airport is complete. Jarrett indicated that Alberto still holds the belt and that no decision has been made regarding stripping him of the title.

"At this time, that situation has not been addressed as it directly relates to the belt because it's far from the most important in my opinion," said Jarrett.

Jarrett had opened the call discussing Alberto's suspension. Jarrett said he has been speaking with many people over the matter, and that what he took away is that every situation is different and there is no absolute way to deal with it. Jarrett said that he would take as much responsibility on the handling of this situation as anybody.

"I've been blessed to be put in this position [at GFW]," Jarrett said. "I truly want to make the best decision, not only for everyone in administration and production and talent, all of our production folks... when you group that entire group, it's well over 200 people that depend on a paycheck from this organization.

"It's been an unfortunate situation, we take any legal matter but also any personal matter. It's obviously a legal matter as well as a personal matter," Jarrett said. "We take it very seriously."

El Patron won the GFW World Heavyweight Championship in a Unification Match against Bobby Lashley at Slammiversary a couple weeks ago. We'll have more from the media conference call with Jeff Jarrett at WrestlingINC.com. You can listen to highlights from the call in the video above or the audio player below, Jarrett's comments about the status of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship are at the 16:45 mark:

