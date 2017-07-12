Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

* Ember Mood defeated Lei'D Tapa. Short stiff match, lots of kicks from Ember. Ember hits the Eclipse for the win. Post match, Ember says she wants NXT Women's Champion Asuka at Takeover. Ember says Asuka wants competition, and she will give Asuka what she wants. Says she's ready to defeat the undefeated, but is Asuka ready for Ember Moon?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.