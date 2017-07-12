- Above is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in Los Angeles. A drone recorded Okada while he did his "Rainmaker" taunt and quickly zipped away into the distance, still recording.

- The New York Times posted an article entitled, "Skip the opera. Go see some pro wrestling." featuring "Cauliflower" Chase Brown. Brown gives some insight to the details surrounding a pro wrestling match, telling a story, and good overcoming evil.

- The 2017 PWG Battle of Los Angeles field is complete, the show will start on September 1. Here's the full list:

* Flamita

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Travis Banks

* REY FENIX

* Dezmond Xavier

* Donovan Dijak

* Jeff Cobb

* Trevor Lee

* Flash Morgan Webster

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Sammy Guevara

* Mark Haskins

* Jonah Rock

* Brian Cage

* Rey Horus

* Marty Scurll

* Michael Elgin

* TK Cooper

* Matt Sydal

* Sami Callihan

* Matthew Riddle

* Ricochet

* PENTA EL ZERO M

- It looks like The Young Bucks are having quite the year as Matt Jackson tweeted out that in July they've already topped all of 2016, which was their best year yet. The Bucks currently have merchandise in Hot Topic nationwide.

