TONIGHT! An All-New #LuchaUnderground so wild -- you'll believe rabbits can fly! The Cueto Cup continues 8p ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jzqtI7Smlt — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) July 12, 2017



Video Courtesy Of Lucha Underground

'LUCHA UNDERGROUND ON THE EL REY NETWORK

Season 3 Episode #26 "A Fenix to a Flame"

Filmed From 'The Temple' In Boyle Heights, Los Angeles,California

Here is the synopsis for tonight's show:

The Cueto Cup's second round begins; Marty The Moth battles Fenix; Brenda pays a visit to Texano.

The show opens with a video teaser for tonight. Several storylines are covered in the video. From Famous B's recruitment of Texano to Worldwide Underground's attacks on Sexy Star to the relationship between Melissa Santos and Fenix, and Marty The Moth's obsession with Melissa.

Matt Striker and Vampiro intro and hype the show from inside the Temple.

THE CUETO CUP TOURNAMENT

SECOND ROUND- GROUP C

Taya vs. Jeremiah Crane

Taya stops a charging Crane and slaps him. This leads to Crane disposing of Taya to the outside and then hitting a brutal sliding forearm to her head. Crane then sits Taya on the wooden chairs at ringside. Crane then runs around the ring and hurls his entire body into Taya. Crane stays aggressive and attempts a power bomb on the floor but Taya escapes into the crowd. She lands some strikes on Crane and then performs a flying cross body out of the bleachers. When the action gets back inside the ring, Taya mounts Crane and nails him with hammer fists. Crane battles back and grounds Taya. He then runs full speed and goes to kick Taya in the head, but she lifts up her leg and strikes Crane down below. Taya fires up and goes on an offensive flurry.

The brutality continues with Crane winning a battle of strikes with Taya. When Crane socks Taya with a straight right hand, she somehow counters out of Crane's hands and she plants Crane head first into the mat. This leads to the first near fall of the match. Just when Taya appears to be on the verge of victory, Sexy Star arrives to ringside and distracts her. This gives Crane an opportunity to kick Taya in the head and then hit a buckle bomb for a false finish. Despite Taya's best efforts to rally, Jeremiah gets her up and hits the cranial contusion to secure the victory.

Jeremiah Crane defeats Taya to advance to the next round of The Cueto Cup Tournament

Crane has advanced to the final eight......After the match, Sexy Star makes her way into the ring. She gets revenge on Taya for costing her the chance to advance in The Cueto Cup by re-introducing the brass knucks Taya used against her. Star lays out Taya with the knucks, as the show heads to break.

When the show returns, Fenix is backstage at the temple training. He is approached by Aerostar. Aero wishes that he was still in The Cueto Cup but he is supporting Fenix and hopes to see him advance. The former Trios champs talk about their former partner Drago and how he betrayed them to join Kobra Moon. Aerostar can time travel and he's been away doing so..... Fenix has faith that Drago will come back around and rejoin them once again. Star assures Fenix that it won't happen because he has seen the future. As Aerostar is walking away, Fenix asks him if he will win tonight and advance in The Cueto Cup. Aero won't say but he gestures that it is iffy.

THE CUETO CUP TOURNAMENT

SECOND ROUND- GROUP C

Mil Muertes vs. Paul London

London gets a "Mil's Going To Kill You" chant from the believers in the Temple. After London does his usual comedy antics with his gyrating during his entrance. When he gets in the ring, the match gets serious quickly as London tries to stick and move and even resorts to running around the ring. London gets caught and tries some silly strikes on Muertes but he gets cut down to the mat. Mil starts pounding away on London and busts open his nose. Muertes then flings London around the ring. London battles back with a spinning heel kick that grounds Muertes. London's rally is short lived as Muertes springs up and clubs away on him in the corner.

The fight goes to the outside as London tries desperately to turn the tables in the match. Mil throws London into the broadcast table at ringside. Moments later, London is surprisingly still alive. He strikes Muertes with several superkicks. London's rabbit tribe shows up to help him. London takes his eye off the ball and then almost loses one when Muertes clotheslines Paul out of his boots. When the action gets back inside, London is still fighting, he hits several kicks leading into a double foot stomp from the top. London charges at Muertes and gets caught and driven head first with a chokeslam for a near fall. The believers start to rally behind London. As Muertes tries to put away London, Saltador makes his way into the ring and gets floored by Muertes. Mala Suerte tries to intervene but gets more of the same. This however enables London to make one last rally. London grounds Muertes and hits two straight 450 splashes but Muertes kicks out. Mil eventually finishes off London with a spear, followed by the flatliner.

Mil Muertes defeats Paul London to advance to the next round of The Cueto Cup tournament

After the match, Catrina performs the lick of death on Paul London, to which the crowd chants "Lucky Bastard" at London. The Muertes victory sets up a match between him and Catrina's former lover Jeremiah Crane in the next round.

