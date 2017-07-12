Source: SI.com

Former TNA President Dixie Carter recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com. The full interview is at this link and below are a few highlights:

"Kurt and I both took a chance on each other. The results were some of the best matches in the history of the business. From the beginning, I felt a big responsibility to help Kurt on a personal level and on a professional level. Professionally, there has never been a more complete wrestler, ever. Kurt is also a great talker and so charismatic, and maybe he's the best in-ring talent, ever. He also made sure that everyone he wrestled had their best match. He can look back on his work with Sting, EC3, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and so many others, and the common denominator in those matches is Kurt. He only has one gear, and it's all out, but that's also been his biggest challenge."

Appearing on Angle's WWE 24 special this week:

"I was just so focused on Kurt. That was my entire focus."

If she will be at next week's RAW in Nashville for the Angle storyline reveal:

"I did hear Raw will be in Nashville, which is very interesting. But I wouldn't tell you either way."

