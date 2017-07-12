Former ROH World Champion Kyle O'Reilly made his WWE NXT debut at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University. He was announced by that name.
For those who missed tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network, O'Reilly's former tag team partner Bobby Fish made his NXT debut with a loss to Black.
Below are photos of tonight's debut from our correspondent Will Henderson:
Welcome to #NXTFSLive @KORcombat!!! pic.twitter.com/F3ApedHLyO— Will Henderson (@willh94) July 13, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.