WWE Superstar Sami Zayn announced today via Twitter that he will be helping launch the #SamiForSyria campaign. This effort is combined with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation to help raise funds to provide Mobile Medicals Units (MMU) to be on the ground and assisting the residents of Syria that may be displaced or have limited access to basic needs and healthcare. As some may know, Zayn is a child of Syrian immigrants, so this effort hits close to home for the superstar.

Several pro wrestling personalities and superstars, some named by their legal names, have already donated to the cause. Kevin and Karina Steen made a donation of $5,000, while Fergal Devitt and WWE Artist Rob Schamberger have also assisted in Zayn's efforts.

Details from the campaign's webpage:

"Right now, there are 13.5 million people in need of assistance inside Syria. Many of these displaced men, women and children do not have regular access to food, non-food and medical services. Struggling to survive the effects of siege, many of these people remain isolated and suffer the effects of malnutrition and deteriorating health due to the lack of emergency and primary medical services and medications. This is where SAMS steps in and brings medical care to these patients doorsteps in the form of Mobile Medical Units (MMU). By donating to Sami Zayn's campaign today, you will help to purchase and prepare a vehicle for use as a Mobile Medical Unit. Your donation will also help fund the salaries of medical personnel, a driver, medications, supplies, vehicle fuel and maintenance.

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation is a US-based, non-political, non-religious, medical relief organization that provides millions of Syrians with urgent and life-saving medical services. SAMS Foundation is a U.S. registered 501 (c) (3) charity. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law."

Learn more about SAMS life-saving work HERE.

To donate or find out more information about Zayn's charitable efforts, visit the campaign's webpage HERE.

