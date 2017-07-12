The promotional tour for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super-fight on August 26, 2017 continued on Wednesday with a stop at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The venue was at capacity and as was the case on Tuesday at the Staples Center, the crowd was pro-McGregor. They booed loudly in attempt to drown out anyone else who spoke and chanted "pay your taxes!" at Floyd Mayweather, referencing his large outstanding balance with the Internal Revenue Service.

McGregor's microphone being cut off on Tuesday was referenced on Wednesday. For those that missed it, McGregor's microphone was turned off at the Staples Center when he began talking about Mayweather's tax problems. Showtime issued a statement, denying having any part in it. McGregor eyed Showtime Sports' Stephen Espinoza, screaming at him (h/t MMAJunkie for the transcription), "I can see it in your eyes you're a little weasel!"

Mayweather brought out a backpack he used to boast about the $100 million check he received for his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, to which McGregor responded, "What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can't even (expletive) read!"

Mayweather, who is undefeated as a professional boxer with a record of 49-0, challenged McGregor to put his entire fight check on the line.

"If you believe in yourself like you say you believe in yourself, bet your whole fight check, you (expletive)," Mayweather said.

"No problem," McGregor replied h/t MMAJunkie. "Send the contract in."

McGregor, who is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, holds a professional MMA record of 21-3. He's never boxed professionally. He doubled down on a controversial statement he made on Tuesday when he said to Mayweather, "Dance for me, boy." He said the phrase again on Wednesday and Mayweather didn't respond.

See Also Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Exchange Insults In Wild First Press Conference

Instead, Mayweather took an Irish flag from a fan and put it over his shoulders.

McGregor taunted Mayweather for having 50 strippers on his payroll, bringing Rob Kardashian into to mix by saying, "at least Rob Kardashian only had one!" The reference was to Rob's highly publicized relationship with the mother of his child Blac Chyna.

UFC president Dana White and Mayweather's manager, Leonard Ellerbe, were all smiles as the two fighters exchanged taunts and insults.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour continues in New York on Thursday and London on Friday. The fight itself is Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We will have live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com. You can watch today's event embedded in the video above.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.