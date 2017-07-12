- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT episode, Johnny Gargano made his first appearance since "Takeover: Chicago" in May and cut a promo on how he needs to become Johnny Wrestling again. Video from that segment can be seen above.

Gargano worked tonight's NXT TV tapings and kicked off his singles run with a match against Raul Mendoza, which should air on August 2nd. Gargano is expected to feud with former partner Tommaso Ciampa when he returns from his injury.

- Tonight's NXT also saw Vanessa Borne (Daniella Kamela) defeat Jayme Hachey (Jayme Jameson) to qualify for The Mae Young Classic. Below is video of Borne talking to Kayla Braxton after the match. Regarding making it into the tournament, Borne says she feels amazing to be a part of history and compete against the best of the best to show what she's got.

Also below is video of Borne's entrance and a backstage photo from before the match:

Ladies and gentleman, meet the newest #MaeYoungClassic entrant, @vanessabornewwe. #WWENXT A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

