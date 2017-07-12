Coming out of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be most of the card for the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event on Saturday, August 19th during SummerSlam weekend. We will keep you updated on matches confirmed for the show.
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Thea Trinidad)
