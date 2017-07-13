Source: Wrestling Epicenter

Alisha Edwards spoke to Wrestling Epicenter on a number of wrestling topics. You can listen to her full comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think I'd agree with you. When I feel like it started with women's wrestling being the same as the guys and stuff was with the Knockouts. It was new, it was fresh! You had Nikki Roxx! You had Taylor Wilde there! Awesome Kong! Gail Kim! That was the cream of the crop at the time. I think a lot of people didn't look at women's wrestling like they do now. ...But I think it's like, Wonder Woman. Women being the same as men. It is an evolution throughout the world, not just in wrestling. I guess it kind of just full circles all around. I would say the Knockouts did start it and then, the WWE definitely has more resources to promote it more. Over the years, I think it kind of they realized that women can do it as good as and maybe even better than the guys."

The Mae Young Classic:

"I think it is really awesome. It's kind of like doing the same thing they did with the Cruiserweights. Once they did that, I think the independent scene kind of blew up more than ever because a lot of them were doing indies as well as doing that. I'm just excited to watch it as a fan. Everyone in wrestling is excited about just our matches but I get excited about the whole card! I'm excited for the tournament, from the first match to the last match, I'll definitely watch it. I think it is going to definitely open more eyes to it. I'm excited for women's wrestling as a whole."

Sasha Banks on the indies:

"Sasha Banks, yeah, she was definitely awesome to work with around this area. I saw her first match, like, ever! I just knew she had something special. She sure enough showed the world that she did!"

Rumors of her signing with WWE last year:

"I don't know where the rumors came from. I had worked a Chaotic Wrestling event here in New England. William Regal was there doing a seminar and he and watched the show the night before. I'm not sure if that had a hand in starting the rumors. But, with Impact, I'm excited I can be with my husband, I get to wrestle, and I'm very family oriented. I get to still spend time my family and friends and be home. I'm excited to be able to do everything! The schedule with Impact actually works into my favor in that way."

