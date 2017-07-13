- Above, Goldberg and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin listen to Eric Bischoff talk about how he is the one who created Goldberg. In response, Bischoff gets speared by Goldberg and Austin celebrates with some beers.

- As noted, Triple H invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw to help promote their upcoming boxing match on August 26 (recap of their second press conference here). UFC Fighter, Cris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino), retweeted Triple H and said to keep Becky Lynch away from her because, "Ireland can't handle another star losing this Summer." Becky then reminded her that probably won't happen, since Dana White doesn't let Cyborg do much of anything these days.

If you are smart @TripleH you Don't let @BeckyLynchWWE anywhere near the ring with me! Ireland can't handle another star losing this summer https://t.co/4qdPM1ado4 — #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 12, 2017

Are you sure Dana would let you? Seeing as he doesn't seem to let you do much else? https://t.co/M5cDwnbGXx — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 12, 2017

