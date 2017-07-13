- Above, Goldberg and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin listen to Eric Bischoff talk about how he is the one who created Goldberg. In response, Bischoff gets speared by Goldberg and Austin celebrates with some beers.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $5/$10/$15 Deals on select merchandise. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale will end on July 14 at 11:59pm PT.

Becky Lynch On A Women Royal Rumble, Wrestling James Ellsworth, Who She Watches Wrestle
- As noted, Triple H invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw to help promote their upcoming boxing match on August 26 (recap of their second press conference here). UFC Fighter, Cris Cyborg (Cristiane Justino), retweeted Triple H and said to keep Becky Lynch away from her because, "Ireland can't handle another star losing this Summer." Becky then reminded her that probably won't happen, since Dana White doesn't let Cyborg do much of anything these days.




