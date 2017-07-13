Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Enzo Amore has some major heat backstage.

According to the report, there was an incident several weeks ago on a tour bus. It wasn't confirmed exactly what caused the incident, although it was said to have something to do with the business. Many people were upset about it and it resulted in Roman Reigns kicking Enzo Amore off the bus. Enzo was reportedly then given the "Miz treatment" where he wasn't allowed to dress in the locker room.

Enzo was reportedly not happy with WWE breaking him up from Big Cass, and his line about his real life being better than his fantasy life was said to be partly a shoot because he's having a great time living in Los Angeles.

It was noted that Big Cass also has some backstage heat, although it's not anything close to what Enzo has. Cass' heat is because he's a strong Donald Trump supporter in the locker room "where many don't share those views." However, management is very high on him and it was noted that the reaction from the wrestlers will not affect his push for now.

