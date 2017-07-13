- Above is Peyton's Manning monologue from last night's ESPY awards. During the monologue, host Peyton Manning took a shot at last year's host, John Cena, when discussing non-athletes hosting.

"John Cena is an athlete the same way Ryan Lochte is a reliable witness," Manning said.

The camera then cut to Cena, who did meekly did his "You Can't See Me" gesture. As noted, Cena later presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

- The Fate of The Furious, which stars The Rock, Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand.

- As noted, former ROH star Bobby Fish made his televised WWE NXT debut on last night's episode on the WWE Network. Triple H posted the tweet below welcoming

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.