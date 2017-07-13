- Above is Peyton's Manning monologue from last night's ESPY awards. During the monologue, host Peyton Manning took a shot at last year's host, John Cena, when discussing non-athletes hosting.
The camera then cut to Cena, who did meekly did his "You Can't See Me" gesture. As noted, Cena later presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
- The Fate of The Furious, which stars The Rock, Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand.
- As noted, former ROH star Bobby Fish made his televised WWE NXT debut on last night's episode on the WWE Network. Triple H posted the tweet below welcoming
Happy to officially welcome @theBobbyFish to @WWENXT. When the opportunity is right...you seize it. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/H8AY6FBGjP— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017
