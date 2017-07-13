WWE Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli has brain cancer.

Cappotelli revealed the diagnosis of a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM) Wednesday night on Facebook. He'll have a spinal tap on Friday to assess if the cancer has spread to his cerebral spinal fluid and will meet with his doctors the beginning of next week to discuss treatment options. Below is his statement from Facebook

Update: Diagnosis is in.

I have a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM).

This is not the news I was looking forward to hearing or sharing, but it will in no way deter me from continuing my fight. Spinal tap this Friday will determine if the cancer cells have spread to my spinal fluid. Monday is a follow up with my team of doctors to determine the treatment steps needed to beat this. Thanx to everyone on #TEAMCAPP??

Matt had surgery last month to remove the tumor but had to wait to get the pathology report back before it was determined it was malignant.

Cappotelli, who was awarded a WWE contract with John Morrison after winning Tough Enough III in 2003, was diagnosed with a malignant grade 2/3 astrocytoma in December 2005. He had surgery in April 2007 to remove it. Cancer prevented Cappotelli from being called up to the main WWE roster but the company honored his contract until it expired on January 4, 2009.

Cappotelli became a trainer for Ohio Valley Wrestling's beginner program in 2013.

